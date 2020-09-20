Midas Price Hits $1.43 on Major Exchanges (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Midas has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. One Midas coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00013019 BTC on major exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $2,992.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00442364 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00022553 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00009999 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001803 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

