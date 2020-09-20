Midas (MIDAS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,992.00

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, Midas has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00013019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $2,992.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Midas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00442364 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00022553 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00009999 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001803 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.