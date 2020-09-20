MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR’s (MGDDY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

MGDDY stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.16. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

