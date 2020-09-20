MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Receives $11.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

NYSE MTG opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Lehman acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

