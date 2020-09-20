Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Metlife worth $41,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Metlife by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,287,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,959,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 218,399 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 153,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.