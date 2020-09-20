Methanex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,094 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,322% compared to the typical daily volume of 288 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Methanex from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

MEOH opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 2.31. Methanex has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 58.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

