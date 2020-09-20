Mesoblast limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mesoblast limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,764,100 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 16,865,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,008.8 days.

MEOBF stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.