Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Mesa Air Group worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. MSD Partners L.P. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 81.6% during the first quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 2,354,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 409,910 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 189.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 503,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 328,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,734,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 188,356 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth about $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $3.32 on Friday. Mesa Air Group Inc has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

