MERCK KGAA/S’s (MKKGY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MERCK KGAA/S (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MKKGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MERCK KGAA/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK KGAA/S in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MERCK KGAA/S presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $30.11 on Thursday. MERCK KGAA/S has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

