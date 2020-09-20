Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.85

Meggitt plc (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.85 and traded as low as $3.56. Meggitt shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 400,305 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

