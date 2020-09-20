Mediazest (LON:MDZ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Mediazest Plc (LON:MDZ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Mediazest shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 65,873,239 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.04.

About Mediazest (LON:MDZ)

MediaZest Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management, and consumer interaction platform worldwide. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building projections, and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

