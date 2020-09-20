Matchpool Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $125.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Matchpool has a total market cap of $172,712.85 and approximately $125.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Matchpool has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Matchpool token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Matchpool alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043121 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $497.31 or 0.04534234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009142 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00056727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00034710 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool (CRYPTO:GUP) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.