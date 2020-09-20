Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Marriott International by 3,613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 125.5% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $99.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

