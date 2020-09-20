Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCS. B. Riley raised Marcus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

MCS opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $305.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.28. Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $37.64.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marcus will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 172,955 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 764,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 162,069 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 755,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 172,968 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 450,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 29,824 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

