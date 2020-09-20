Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $70.29 on Friday. Mantech International has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $93.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.69 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after buying an additional 287,083 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,485,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 377,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 153,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mantech International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 926,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after buying an additional 152,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 120,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

