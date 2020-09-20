Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Up 11.2% in August

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MMD opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $22.89.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%.
Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Company Profile
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
