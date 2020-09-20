Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Up 11.2% in August

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MMD opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,197 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the period.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

