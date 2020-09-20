Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,672 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after acquiring an additional 82,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $67.62.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

