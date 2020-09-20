Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 250,784 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.13% of Luminex worth $32,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminex by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,121,000 after acquiring an additional 254,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminex by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,720,000 after acquiring an additional 500,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Luminex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 228,877 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luminex by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 836,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,223,000 after acquiring an additional 637,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luminex by 2,893.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 810,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 783,265 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMNX. Piper Sandler began coverage on Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

In other news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $9,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,356.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 22,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $892,475.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,842.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 649,397 shares of company stock valued at $24,519,194. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 109.92 and a beta of 0.58. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $109.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Luminex’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.43%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

