LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) & GTY Technology (NYSE:GTYH) Critical Review

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LiveRamp and GTY Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 8 0 3.00 GTY Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

LiveRamp currently has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.54%. GTY Technology has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 162.68%. Given GTY Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and GTY Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $380.57 million 8.91 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -27.82 GTY Technology $36.44 million 4.08 -$97.37 million N/A N/A

GTY Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -26.19% -8.82% -7.53% GTY Technology -87.14% -0.64% -0.47%

Volatility & Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTY Technology has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveRamp beats GTY Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and public sector budgeting and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

