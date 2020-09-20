Live Oak Bancshares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,260 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,638% compared to the average daily volume of 130 call options.

In related news, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 73,327 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,502,470.23. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $481,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 177,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,713 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,695,000 after buying an additional 32,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,950,000 after buying an additional 90,770 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 428,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 315,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,999,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOB. ValuEngine lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $26.16 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 163.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

