Liquidity Network (LQD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $122,239.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $812,132.06 and $122,239.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00246654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00093597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.01431571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00231276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

