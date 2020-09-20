Lifull Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Up 11.3% in August

Lifull Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NXCLF opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.91 million and a P/E ratio of 30.56. Lifull has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.07 million. Lifull had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lifull will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifull from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

About Lifull

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation Website; and Mitula, a site which offers information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

