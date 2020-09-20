Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series A alerts:

Separately, FBN Securities raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.71. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,438,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,966,000 after purchasing an additional 95,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 937,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275,721 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 733,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 194,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 571,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.