Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LGDDF stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. Lagardere SCA has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Get Lagardere SCA alerts:

About Lagardere SCA

Lagardère SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution business worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lagardère Active, and Lagardère Sports and Entertainment. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.