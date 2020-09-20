Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kubota is the world’s largest maker of small tractors and Japan’s 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment. The company is also Japan’s largest producer of ductile iron pipe (for water supply and sewer systems) and its maker of roofing materials. The Company makes engines, construction machinery, industrial castings and machinery, waste recycling plants, and prefab housing, and pumps. It has stakes in several US computer companies, including memory storage makers Maxoptix and Akashic Memories. “

Get Kubota alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Kubota from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $88.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kubota has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $93.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Kubota had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kubota will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kubota (KUBTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.