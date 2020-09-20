Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) PT Raised to $15.00 at Deutsche Bank

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

KRO opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.57. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after acquiring an additional 244,794 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 23.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 24.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

