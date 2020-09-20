Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kroger by 12.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 862,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 92,774 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $11,267,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2,270.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Bank of America lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $366,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,791.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 327,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,405 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $37.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.