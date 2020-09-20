Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,469,100 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 7,391,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64,691.0 days.

KREVF opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. Keppel REIT has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006. It is one of Asia's leading REITs with a young and large portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in Singapore's prime business and financial districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

