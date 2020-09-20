KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. KBR reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. UBS Group upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of KBR opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.13 and a beta of 1.29. KBR has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $58,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in KBR by 22.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 344,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 1,888.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400,958 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 956,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,572,000 after buying an additional 298,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KBR by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,987,000 after purchasing an additional 130,436 shares in the last quarter.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

