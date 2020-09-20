Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) vs. Basilea Pharmaceutica (NASDAQ:BPMUF) Head to Head Survey

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Karyopharm Therapeutics and Basilea Pharmaceutica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics -228.44% -186.76% -54.54% Basilea Pharmaceutica N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Karyopharm Therapeutics and Basilea Pharmaceutica’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics $40.89 million 29.33 -$199.59 million ($3.22) -5.07 Basilea Pharmaceutica $135.28 million 4.41 -$22.49 million ($2.09) -26.56

Basilea Pharmaceutica has higher revenue and earnings than Karyopharm Therapeutics. Basilea Pharmaceutica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Karyopharm Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Karyopharm Therapeutics has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basilea Pharmaceutica has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Karyopharm Therapeutics and Basilea Pharmaceutica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics 0 2 8 0 2.80 Basilea Pharmaceutica 0 0 1 0 3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $33.22, suggesting a potential upside of 103.57%. Given Karyopharm Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Karyopharm Therapeutics is more favorable than Basilea Pharmaceutica.

Summary

Basilea Pharmaceutica beats Karyopharm Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm’s lead compound, XPOVIOTM (selinexor), received accelerated approval from the FDA in July 2019 in combination with dexamethasone as a treatment for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. A Marketing Authorization Application for selinexor is also currently under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers isavuconazole, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, the European Union, and internationally under the Cresemba brand. The company also provides ceftobiprole, an intravenous antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community and hospital-acquired pneumonia, excluding ventilator-associated pneumonia under the Zevtera name in European and various non-European countries. In addition, it engages in developing Derazantinib, an orally administered small molecule inhibitor, which is in a clinical study for the treatment intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, a form of biliary tract cancer; BAL101553, a tumor checkpoint controller drug for tumor types unresponsive to standard therapeutics; and BAL3833, an orally available small-molecule drug candidate for use as a panRAF/SRC kinase inhibitor targeting cell signaling pathways. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

