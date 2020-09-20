JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 715,292 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $39,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,142,000 after buying an additional 7,907,425 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at $420,613,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 489.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,983,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,580 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at $174,150,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 540.0% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,440 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of JD stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Macquarie upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.