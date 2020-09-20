Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,462 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 427,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,343,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 134.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 269,095 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.4% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of THC stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

