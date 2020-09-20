Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stake in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,552 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in GlycoMimetics were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 180.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. GlycoMimetics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.72.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLYC. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GlycoMimetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

