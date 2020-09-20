Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,718 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,871.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 902,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,288,000 after acquiring an additional 856,453 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,009,000 after acquiring an additional 786,201 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 895,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,780,000 after buying an additional 703,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,051,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.60.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $151.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

