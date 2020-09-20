Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 97.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Retail Value by 39.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Retail Value by 69.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 19.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

RVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Retail Value in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

RVI opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Retail Value Inc has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $243.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.29 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Value Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Value Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

