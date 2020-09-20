Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Capital City Bank Group worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,686,000 after buying an additional 114,656 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 30.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCBG opened at $20.27 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $340.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.80 million. Analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.60%.

CCBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

