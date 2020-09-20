iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Up 11.2% in August

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

