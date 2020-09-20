iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $33,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 37,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.