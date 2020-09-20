Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Stake Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $157.12 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $170.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 231.06, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.41 and its 200-day moving average is $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Iqvia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.11.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,080,331 shares of company stock worth $490,599,843 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

