Investors Buy High Volume of PPD Call Options (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,166 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 892% compared to the average volume of 319 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPD by 684.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,214,000 after acquiring an additional 527,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPD by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 794,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 554,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion and a PE ratio of 34.54. PPD has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPD will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

