Investors Buy High Volume of iCAD Call Options (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,241 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,105% compared to the typical daily volume of 186 call options.

In other news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,364,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,007,325.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 24,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $247,301.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 195,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,794 shares of company stock worth $658,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in iCAD by 2.5% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 108,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 16.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 37.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iCAD by 20.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in iCAD by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICAD. BidaskClub upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

ICAD opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. iCAD has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $15.31.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 75.69% and a negative net margin of 69.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

