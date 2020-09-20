Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ISRG. Bank of America downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $680.52.

ISRG stock opened at $655.57 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $778.83. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $702.36 and its 200-day moving average is $582.87.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $20,504,788. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 69,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

