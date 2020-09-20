Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.35

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.35 and traded as low as $12.81. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 1,492,825 shares changing hands.

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.0258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

