Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Short Interest Update

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,139,800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 1,281,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 74.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRSWF. Raymond James cut Inter Pipeline to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $13.82.

