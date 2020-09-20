Insider Selling: Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 37,578 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 37,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $3,296,717.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,783 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $95.87 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 179.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 25,720 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 623,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Standpoint Research lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

