INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Down 11.8% in August

INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAUGY opened at $16.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

