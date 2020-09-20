Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $35.98 on Friday. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingles Markets will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 42.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

