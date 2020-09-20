ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ING. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

ING Groep stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ING Groep by 50.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,201,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 401,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 31.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 4.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ING Groep by 96.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at $8,625,000. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

