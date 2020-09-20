ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) Receives €8.23 Average PT from Brokerages

ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.23 ($9.68).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

