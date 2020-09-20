Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Receives $12.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial raised Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,262,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 111,873 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 273.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,204,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.05. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $52.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.69 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

